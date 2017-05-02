2017 SC Strawberry Festival

Teen contestant Kara Clarke in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Christa Hinkley in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Lexie Ratliff in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Sienna Riley in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant McKensie Jewit in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant, and eventual winner, Janine Bents in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Denise Major in her Fun Fashion walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Isabella Heusing in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Lydia Hughes in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant,and eventual Miss Teen winner Alissa Ilacqua, in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Alexa Rosso in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Miss contstant Morgan Witherspoon in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Miss contstant, and eventual Miss Strawberry Festival winner, Daisy Burroughs in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Miss contstant Caitlyn Pickens in her evening gown walk. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Janine Bents, escorted by her husband, in her evening gown walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Janine Bents in her evening gown walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Denise Major, escorted by her son, in her evening gown walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Sheila Caldwell, gets a dip and kiss from her husband during her evening gown walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Sheila Caldwell, escorted by her husband, in her evening gown walk (Photo by Rob Upton)
Outgoing Mrs. SC Strawberry Festival 2016 Katie Henson gets surrounded by her family as she ends her reign. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Alissa Ilacqua, (center) gets her winning moment as she is announced as the 2017 Miss Teen SC Strawberry Festival queen. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Alissa Ilacqua, recieves her queen sash as the 2017 Miss Teen SC Strawberry Festival queen. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Teen contestant Alissa Ilacqua recieves her crown as the 2017 Miss Teen SC Strawberry Festival queen from 2016 Miss Teen Harper Haley. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Miss contstant Daisy Burroughs Alissa Ilacqua, (14) gets her winning moment as she is announced as the 2017 Miss SC Strawberry Festival queen. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Daisy Burroughs of Fort Mill won the crown of Miss Strawberry Festival 2017 Saturday night during the 8th Annual Miss Strawberry Festival Pageant, held at Nation Ford HS. Outgoing Miss Strawberry Festival Katlyn Savage places the crown on her successor.(Photo byr Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Janine Bents (center) gets her winning moment as she is announced as the 2017 Ms SC Strawberry Festival queen. (Photo by Rob Upton)
Ms contestant Janine Bents recieves her crown as the 2017 Ms SC Strawberry Festival queen from 2016 Mrs Strawberry Katie Henson. (Photo by Rob Upton)
The winners of the 8th Annual Miss Strawerry Festival Pageant crowns are (from left), Janine Bents, Ms. Strawberry Festival, Daisy Burroughs, Miss Strawberry Festival and Alissa Ilacqua, Miss Teen Strawberry. (Photo by Rob Upton)