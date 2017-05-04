Dine out tonight and help an Indian land woman fight cancer

It is the halfway mark for a tough competition to raise money for blood cancer research and a local cancer survivor is hopeful she will bring the title across state lines to South Carolina.
Indian Land resident Amy Eberhardt is the only South Carolinian in the Man & Woman of the Year Competition for the Charlotte Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The annual contest is a grueling 10-week competition between 17 handpicked candidates to raise the most money for cancer research.
The contest is more than five weeks in, and Eberhardt, a 16-year lymphoma survivor, says she’s got a lot of momentum going, but doesn’t want to lose steam now. She’s set a personal goal to raise $50,000.
“I’m coming along strong and I’ve had a lot of local support,” she said.
Her next public fundraising event is today from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Lodge Restaurant on Ardrey Kell Road in Charlotte. A portion of all proceeds during that time will go directly to her campaign.
Eberhardt said she’s learned a lot on this journey – and it’s helped her realize even more the importance of what she is doing. The LLS offers emotional and financial support to patients across the Carolinas and in 2016 it funded more than $4.1 million dollars for blood cancer research in North Carolina.
“The money that we are raising is going to help our families and our lives locally,” Eberhardt said.
Eberhardt was the benefactor of a clinical trial: a bone marrow transplant that saved her life. She said most of the funding for that trial didn’t come from federal dollars, it came from other sources like non-profits. The Man & Woman of the Year Campaign is one of the largest fundraisers for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society all year. Campaign manager Allie Hanson said this year’s goal is to raise $100,000.
Eberhardt said she’s been surprised by how many people tell her that her journey has impacted them.
“The best part of this whole campaign is people coming up to me telling their story and the fact that my story inspires hope,” she said.
It’s been hard work, but she knows it will go a long way to save lives.
“We are making a significant impact in our little world to fight this disease,” she said.
Donations can also be made to Eberhardt’s campaign online through June 3 at mwoy.org/pages/nc/clt17/aeberhardt.
Katie Rutland: mkrutland@comporium.net
More upcoming events
You can help Amy Eberhardt reach her fundraising goal by dining at Grabbagreen at Toringdon in Ballantyne duting all restaurant hours on May 6 and 5-8 p.m. at b.good on Rea Road May 23.
Comments