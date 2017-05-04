Fort Mill home burned almost 2 years ago sits vacant; neighbors want something done

Neighbors are asking Fort Mill leaders to get something done with a house that burned and has been sitting vacant for almost two years.
“It’s going to be like two years now,” said Louis Anderson, who lives across the street from the home at 377 Chorus Road, in the Dominion Bridge neighborhood.
“You’d have thought they’d have had it torn down by now,” he said.
WSOC-TV, news partner for The Herald and Fort Mill Times, reported that nearly 100 neighbors have petitioned the town to tear the house down, and that the town has hired an attorney to look into it. Neighbors complained of unsafe and unsightly conditions.
A renter living across the street from Chorus said on Thursday that he hasn’t noticed any issues since he arrived last August, and he will “pretty much never think about it.”
Right beside him, 10-year resident Anderson said he is surprised nothing has been done, such as having the home torn down or having an entrepreneurial spirit fix up and resell the site for profit.
He can’t understand why the home sat as it is for so long.
“You get tired of listening to all the rhetoric, and nothing happens,” he said.
While some neighbors had concerns about animal living inside the vacant property, Anderson said property values are his main issue.
“When you’re a homeowner, you hate to see your neighborhood go,” he said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
