Fort Mill traffic alert: Roads closed during S.C. Strawberry Festival

A portion of S.C. 160 between Old Nation Road and McCammon Street in downtown Fort Mill will be closed to all traffic on May 5-6.
The stretch will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday. Travelers not attending the festival are advised to use the alternate routes of U.S. 21 Business North (Old Nation Road), and S.C. 160 (Main and Tom Hall Streets).
Drivers should expect traffic delays and congestion in the areas of S.C. 160 at Interstate 77, S.C. 160 at U.S. 21 North and Gold Hill Road at I-77.
Where can I park?
There are seven designated parking lots for this weekend’s events, with free shuttle service and handicapped parking available at some locations.
Make sure to bring $5 in cash each day for parking at any designated location.
▪ Fort Mill High School - access via Munn Road
▪ Nation Ford High School - access via A.O. Jones Boulevard
▪ First Baptist Church - access from Confederate Street
▪ St. John’s Methodist Church - access from Tom Hall Street
▪ Pasture lot (North White Street)
▪ Fort Mill Church of God - access from Academy Street and Confederate Street
▪ Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene - access from Harris Street (two-block walk)
Handicapped parking is available at the Fort Mill High, St. John’s Methodist and Fort Mill Church of God lots.
Shuttles pick up from the Fort Mill High, Nation Ford, First Baptist, Fort Mill Church of God, and St. John’s Methodist lots. The shuttles will operate 4:30-11 p.m. May 5, and 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. May 6.
