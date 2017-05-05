This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The draft of a plan for Fort Mill called for expansion of the town limits to I-77 on the west, the Anne Springs Close Greenway on the north, Sugar Creek on the east and the Catawba River on the south.
▪ The two finalists for the vacant Fort Mill school Superintendent position, Dr. Ralph Cain and Thomas Calhoun (TEC) Dowling, visited Fort Mill.
▪ Fort Mill High School girls track coach Steve Mullinax said the asphalt track needed to be replaced with a rubber track. A number of athletes had suffered leg injuries due to the asphalt track.
▪ Rick Weslock was overall male winner in the first 5K Fest-i-Fun road race. Whitney Sikes was the top female finisher.
1977
▪ A group interested in re-opening the Center Theatre was conducting a survey to gauge public response to the proposal.
▪ Fort Mill’s Lucile Ray, 1975 University of South Carolina graduate, won the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association Championship at the Charleston Country Club.
▪ York County Council agreed to study the feasibility of a garbage transfer station to serve Fort Mill and Rock Hill.
▪ Fort Mill Police were investigating the theft of $881 from the office of Campbell Cleaners at 112 Academy Street.
1957
▪ Central School celebrated its annual May Court with Merle Rippy reigning as Queen and Bobby White as King. Del Howington and Tommy Haire were Crown Bearers.
▪ Speakers at Commencement for Fort Mill High School were Eloise Martin, valedictorian and Pearlie Stamper, salutatorian.
1937
▪ Home grown strawberries, at 15¢ a quart, were being sold in stores and door to door throughout Fort Mill by the growers.
▪ Eli Bailes Post, American Legion, was honored with a visit from the State Commander, U. O. Hanna of Hampton and the State Adjutant, Felix Gondelock of Columbia.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
