Restaurants and ribbon cuttings. Lake Wylie has an appetite for more dining options.

Here’s hoping Lake Wylie is hungry.
Lee’s Hoagie House had a ribbon cutting event Friday morning at its Shoppes at the Landing storefront. Just days after Sake Express did the same, at Mill Creek Commons.
“In our area everything is exploding,” said Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce. “This is the second restaurant ribbon cutting in a week, and there’s more to come.”
The addition of restaurants has been stead in recent years, but is picking up even more lately. Bromfield needs only point to the county hospitality tax charged on food and drink in unincorporated areas like Lake Wylie.
“It was at $200,000 approximately in 2007, and there were about 12 restaurants then,” she said. “Now there are 32 and it generates about $400,000 (annually) and growing. So that tells you what it’s doing for the county.”
At Lee’s, they’re interested in what their shop can do for local taste buds. Owners Rick and Patsy Zioncheck offer cheesesteaks, hoagies, salads, apps, wraps and wings.
“We’ve been members of the community for about 11 years, and we found this Philly tradition,” Rick Zioncheck said. “We thought it would be a perfect match for the Lake Wylie community.”
The restaurant is located at 312 Bulkhead Way. For more, call 803-619-4046 or visit leeshoagiehouse.com.
