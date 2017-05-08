This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Sam Griffin, embattled Fort Mill Town Manager, announced his resignation to Fort Mill Town Council.
▪ Fort Mill’s school board announced the selection of Thomas Edward (TEC) Dowling as the next Fort Mill School District Superintendent.
▪ The Fort Mill boys’ tennis team, coached by Willie Ware, won its fourth straight State Championship, 5-1, over the Myrtle Beach Seahawks.
▪ Carol Dixon of Crescent Ridge, Fort Mill, was named the new executive director of the Fort Mill Area Chamber of Commerce.
1977
▪ Fort Mill Optimists named Officer Mike Nichols of the Fort Mill Police Department, “Officer of the Month.” Nichols was selected by his fellow officers.
▪ Callie Gault, head football coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton would be the principal speaker at the Fort Mill High School All-Sports Banquet.
▪ Gerry Neely, 230-pound defensive lineman on last season’s Fort Mill High School football team, signed a grant-in-aid with Carson-Newman College.
▪ The Skyview Restaurant, 11,200 Nations Ford Road, only 15 minutes from Fort Mill, held its grand opening. The Friday and Saturday special was all you can eat flounder for $3.75 and chicken for $2.09.
1957
▪ A local man, Levi Stedman, 30, drowned in the Catawba River at Sutton Bottoms when he fell from a fishing boat into deep water.
▪ Jack McElhaney, boy wonder, did it again. Jack was awarded a superior rating in the State Oratorical contest held in Columbia.
1937
▪ Three young girls, each approximately 20-years-old, were arrested and charged with vagrancy. Magistrate R. P. Harris gave them until 6 0’clock to get out of York County.
▪ The Fort Mill School Board elected Cleveland A. Lytle as principal of the graded school, L. E. Carothers, principal of Riverview School and A. O. Jones, principal of Fort Mill High School.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
