Downtown Fort Mill drew him in. Now a businessman wants to return the favor.

There’s a new addiction in downtown Fort Mill.
Aesthetic Addiction is now open at 227 Main St. The home decor and furnishings store has a ribbon cutting Thursday and an opening party 4-8 p.m. Friday. The 1,200-square-foot, century-old building was remodeled to bring new life to the former department store location.
A trend that’s been ongoing for a while along a revitalized Main Street.
“We chose to open on Fort Mill’s Main Street because it’s becoming a fantastic place to walk, shop and eat,” said store owner Garry Burrell.
Burrell, a Rock Hill native, is a former New York City art and design executive. Offerings at the new store include furniture made from reclaimed natural materials and vintage pieces. Books, gifts, artwork, jewelry and a range of other items will sell from $15 to $3,000.
“We will feature high-quality craftsmanship, but with a relaxed, down-to-earth attitude,” Burrell said.
Aesthetic Addiction joins several additions in recent years on Main Street, from neighboring home decor and retail spots to restaurants like Hobo’s and Local Dish. Almost one full side of Main is being redone now, turning former theater and retail space in to variety of commercial uses and a restaurant.
"We're excited about the growth in downtown Fort Mill, and I think it's going to continue,” said Sal Incorvaia, chairman of the Fort Mill/Tega Cay Area Council within the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Fort Mill is thriving on multiple business fronts, he said, from brand new commercial space at Kingsley to additions like Aesthetic Addiction in the most historic part of town.
“There’s a ton, and businesses are joining us,” Incorvaia said. “It’s a great time for that. We have new businesses in Fort Mill coming in about every week. We’re constantly looking for the best partnerships for businesses.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Want to go?
A ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday is followed by an opening party 4-8 p.m. Friday. Aesthetic Addiction is located at 227 Main Street, Fort Mill. Hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more, call 547-0227 or visit aestheticaddiction.com.
