Springfield Middle hosts Relay For Life

Springfield Middle School hosted the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life last Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Fort Mill Times
Psymon and Sara Oliver stop for a photo with the memorial luminary to honor their grandfather Paul Reinman when Springfield Middle School hosted the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life event last Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Fort Mill Times
Attendees take laps around luminaries honoring those fighting and for those who have lost their battle to Cancer as Springfield Middle School hosts the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life Friday 5-12-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Fort Mill Times
The Zach Ludlam band performs as Springfield Middle School hosts the American Cancer Society's " Relay For Life" Friday 5-12-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Fort Mill Times
