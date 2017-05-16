Nation Ford golf team qualifies for state tournament

With a fourth place finish at Upper State, the Nation Ford Falcons qualified for the S.C. State tournament at the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation in Summerville this week.
Nation Ford shot a 312 in the 18-hole Upper State tournament at Fox Run Country Club last week. The Falcons were led by Grant Bridges, who shot a one over par 73 for the tournament. The Falcons were one of eight teams to qualify for the state tournament. Gaffney won the tournament with a 287. Rock Hill also qualified with a 305 finishing third, while Nation Ford tied with Dorman for fourth.
Clover’s Andrew White qualified as an individual with a round of 73. Behind Bridges’ 73, David King of Nation Ford shot a 77. Both Jackson Bridges and Reed Strawhorn shot an 81.
Three other teams – Byrnes, Mauldin and Wade Hampton – tied for sixth and were the final teams making the state tournament with a total of 315. Fort Mill finished the tournament 21 shots from the sixth place teams with a 336. The Jackets were led by an 83 from Tyler Patterson and an 84 from both Mike Wheeler and Dalton Vickers. Thomas Hart finished out the scoring for Fort Mill with an 85.
The Golf Club at Wescott Plantation is a 7,100-yard course built in 2000 with 27 holes to choose from. Each of the nine holes is a par 36 for a total of a par 72 for whatever 18 holes one chooses to play. The course was designed by Dr. Michael Hurdzan of Hurdzan/Fry Golf Course Design.
