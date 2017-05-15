Local athletes win, place at S.C. track meet

Fort Mill’s Anna Brewer clears a hurdle during the 400-meter hurdles where she would finish second for the Jackets.
Mac Banks
Indian Land’s Kaitlyn Rodman crosses the finish line in the 1,600-meters 3A girls final winning the race for the Warriors. It is her second consecutive state title in the event.
Mac Banks
Nation Ford’s Angelnique Bryant runs the 100-meters in the 5A portion of the state track meet.
Mac Banks
Fort Mill’s Jessica Brewer clears the bar on the way to winning the S.C. 5A girls’ pole vault title.
Mac Banks
Fort Mill’s Jessica Brewer clears the bar on the way to winning the S.C. 5A girls’ pole vault title.
Mac Banks