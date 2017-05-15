A new Anytime Fitness opening in Fort Mill

A new fitness option is opening near the downtown area.
An Anytime Fitness is under construction at 1474 S.C. 160 (Tom Hall Street) near the Food Lion shopping center. It is owned by Alpa Patel.
Caring for the whole person is why Patel has decided to open Anytime Fitness, she said. Patel has been in the health care industry for more than 10 years and is a certified personal trainer.
“We believe that we can change lives and help people by not just building their bodies but also their spirit by getting to know our clients one at a time and building relationship with each of them,” she said. “Your body is the icing on the cake. Just going to the gym is accomplishment. We are here to build relationships.”
The pre-sale process will start in June, Patel said. The first 100 members will receive a special lowest rate for life, one month of group training for free and free fitness and nutrition consultation.
The new Anytime Fitness will be be 5,000 square feet, open 24 hours daily and have a full slate of cardio, TRX, free weights Life Fitness equipment, a virtual training studio and more. For more information, call 803-667-4004, email fortmillsc2@anytimefitness.com or visit the Anytime Fitness Fort Mill page on Facebook.
