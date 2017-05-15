This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Fort Mill School District administrators proposed a budget that would include the phasing in of full day kindergarten.
▪ Charlotte Knights baseball team owner George Shinn announced that he would sell the Fort Mill based AAA Florida Marlins franchise.
▪ Ruby Aldridge, 60, of Link Street, Fort Mill, received her high school diploma during Adult Education graduation ceremonies at Fort Mill High School.
▪ Greg Pendarvis was named head baseball coach at Fort Mill High School. William “Bill” Motte was selected to replace Mike Pope as head football coach at Indian Land High School.
1977
▪ James Herbert Wright, formerly of Fort Mill, received the Norwell C. Ridgell award for 1977 from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy.
▪ Thieves took $500 from the Sunoco Service Station at Main and Tom Hall Streets and $300 from Saylors’ Exxon Station at 118 White Street.
▪ Alice Sumner was the new president of the Fort Mill Woman’s Club. Other officers were Mary Adkins, Gloria Gainey, Eloise Addison and Xenia Honeycutt.
▪ For the first time in school history, a woman, the Rev. Mrs. Nina Gunter of Columbia, would deliver the class sermon at the Baccalaureate Service for Fort Mill High School.
1957
▪ The Rev. and Mrs. J. T. Sisk were honored by the congregation of the Second Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, in celebration of their Golden Wedding Anniversary.
▪ The juniors and seniors of Indian Land High School returned home from a most enjoyable trip to Washington, D.C.
1937
▪ “Tin Top”, a road house and dance hall on the Charlotte Highway, four miles north of Fort Mill, burned to the ground. The establishment had an unsavory reputation and arson was suspected.
▪ A minstrel show sponsored by the local Lions Club was given in the graded school auditorium. Proceeds from the show benefited the local Boy Scouts.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
