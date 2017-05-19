Indian Land fire service could get a 50-year boost. Two, actually.

Fire protection in Indian Land soon could take a 50-year step forward.
Lancaster County Council will hold a first vote May 22 on two items for the Indian Land Volunteer Fire Department. One would add a substation in the fast-growing northern part of the Indian Land. The other would add parking adjacent to the current station. Both involve 50-year leases.
The substation site is two acres. It was part of the Roy Hardin Park property, just west and uphill from the park. Its terrain meant it wouldn’t work as athletic field space. The property sits adjacent to and north of Six Mile Creek Road.
The 10.9-acre parking site was donated to the county by a developer as a recycling site. It turned out to be too small. The extra parking will help when the fire department builds a training facility that will use up most of its existing space. The potential parking space is vacant and wooded now.
The 50-year leases would cost the department $1 a year, each. The decisions need three approvals by County Council and a public hearing. Votes are expected through June 26, with the public hearing June 12.
