Fort Mill Town Hall is open for business. Here’s where to find it.

Fort Mill Town Hall is open for business.
Town Hall moved over the weekend, opening Monday morning at the former Comporium building at 200 Tom Hall St.
The move allows the Fort Mill Police Department, which operated below the old Town Hall at 112 Confederate Street, to expand in its building.
Fort Mill Town Council will continue to meet at its chambers in the former site on Confederate Street, as could other large groups. There is a smaller conference room at the new Town Hall site. Customers who pay utility bills now will go to the new site, which has a drive-thru for improved service.
Phone numbers for town staff remain unchanged. For more information, visit fortmillsc.gov or call 547-2116.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
