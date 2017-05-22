Students at Doby's Bridge Elementary discover, research killdeer nest
When fourth graders at Doby's Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill found a group of unusual eggs lying on the ground during recess, they didn't know what they were, but they found out as hands-on learning ensued.
Submitted by Cindy CarnerSpecial to the Fort Mill Times
More Videos
1:31
Students at Doby's Bridge Elementary discover, research killdeer nest
0:40
Fort Mill Town Hall relocates
1:01
Fort Mill's Nation Ford awards hundreds of diplomas at commencement
1:05
Fort Mill student artist wins statewide award
1:26
Tega Cay's Thunderbolts to play for U12 softball title
0:40
Orchard Park Elementary hosts Senior Walk
1:42
They love the ASC Greenway Recreation Complex in Fort Mill. Here's why
1:16
Relay For Life holds Fort Mill event
2:00
New Queens U. coach, an Olympic wrestler teaches kids in Fort Mill
2:54
Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson
1:51
Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina
Ken Chertow, a 1988 Olympic wrestler and a college All-American at Penn State, recently became the first coach of the new Queens University team. He stopped in Fort Mill to teach the sport to area kids.