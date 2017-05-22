This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Indian Land High School’s softball team, coached by Donald Pittman, won the State Class A championship by defeating Wagener-Salley 12-2.
▪ Fort Mill’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to keep Massey Street in a highway commercial zone. Some residents wanted the zoning changed to residential.
▪ The Fort Mill Police Department won first place in the state for the design of its patrol cars at the State Association of Community Police Officers meeting in Myrtle Beach.
▪ Bids for Indian Land’s new elementary school came in much higher than expected. The Lancaster County School District accepted the low bid of $9.6 million from Whelchel and Associates of Charlotte.
1977
▪ Vivian Wyndham and Rhonda Adkins were selected to represent Fort Mill High School at Girls State. Bobby Martin, Barry Mack, Chuck Coleman and Bruce Collins were elected to Boys State.
▪ Fort Mill High School’s baseball team was defeated twice by Furman High School in the opening round of the double elimination state playoffs. The Yellow Jackets did defeat Bishopville and Pageland.
▪ Carl Trull of Fort Mill finished second in the South Carolina Moose Ritual held in Columbia. Trull was a member of the Rock Hill Moose Lodge.
▪ Fort Mill City Council heard a presentation by Lt. Bobby Kimbrell of the York Count Sheriff’s Department and decided to foot the bill for a neighborhood watch plan.
1957
▪ Bailes and Crouch Jewelers moved from 118 Main Street to 208 Main Street, next door to Rogers Drug Company.
▪ The annual commencement service of George Fish School was set. The Rev. J. D. McArthur of New Mt. Olivet A. M. E. Zion Church was scheduled to address the 12 graduates.
1937
▪ The 1937 graduating class of Fort Mill High School was comprised of 33 young men and women.
▪ The closing exercises of George Fish Graded School, of which L. E. Avery was principal, were underway.
1917
This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
