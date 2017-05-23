Details are in on Fort Mill medical office building, new apartment plans

Two major Fort Mill development projects, one medical and one residential, are getting closer to opening.
FMK Architects applied for appearance review, one of the final steps needed to build, for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority project at Fort Mill Parkway and Tom Hall Street. The almost 35-acre site on the intersection’s southwest corner will have a more than 150,000-square-foot medical office building.
Part of the property used to be where York County operated the Fort Mill East recycling center. That facility has been set up on a temporary site nearby while the county looks for a permanent spot.
Appearance review documents show the length of the new building facing Tom Hall. They show a three-story building, labeled in preliminary drawings as Fort Mill Medical Plaza. The site would be part of Carolinas HealthCare System.
Studio Fusion also applied for appearance review on a project that will bring 245 apartments to 49 acres at the southwest corner of Springfield Parkway and U.S. 21 Bypass. Part of the property was annexed into Fort Mill in 2014, the rest earlier this year.
The community, Residences at Fort Mill, includes 11 roads, a clubhouse, pool, nature trail and dog park. Apartments will include fiber cement siding and brick veneer.
Property owners along West Hensley Road are looking to annex more than eight acres and zone it to allow single-family homes. The zoning they’re requesting would allow 24 units, but it’s likely to be replaced soon with a zoning district that would allow up to 32 on the site. The properties sit immediately west of Savannah Place.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments