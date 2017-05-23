Pool pals at ASCG Rec. Complex build more than just muscles

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:39 Pool Pals building more than muscle at the ASCG Recreation Complex Pause 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 1:31 Students at Doby's Bridge Elementary discover, research killdeer nest 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:51 Police investigating York County ATM skimmer scam 0:40 Rock Hill potholes are an eyesore. The city has a color-coded plan to help 0:23 Skimmer found on Rock Hill Atm 0:33 Inmate dies at Chester County jail 2:05 Popular eatery from 'different era' demolished in Chester Co. town 2:02 Learn about the rare Rocky Shoals Spider Lily and their home in Chester County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Once a month, about 100 members of the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex get invited to a post-swim-class lunch. This group calls themselves the “Pool Pals." By Alex Cason Special to the Fort Mill Times

Once a month, about 100 members of the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex get invited to a post-swim-class lunch. This group calls themselves the “Pool Pals." By Alex Cason Special to the Fort Mill Times