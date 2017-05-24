A Tega Cay school created an award for him. For teaching lessons textbooks can’t.

1:21 Gold Hill Elementary custodian wins Courage Award Pause

4:44 Open to traffic: Fort Mill Parkway

2:39 Pool Pals building more than muscle at the ASCG Recreation Complex

1:09 S.C. Schools Supt. Molly Spearman speaks to Fort Mill school leaders

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:06 Rock Hill Police say don't be a victim to skimmer scams

1:43 Chester County man drove into sinkhole

0:55 What could local college football recruits write a book about?

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging