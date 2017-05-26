Boys and Girls Club celebrates another successful year

The Boys and Girls Club celebrated the end of the year with an awards ceremony Thursday afternoon at Springfield Elementary.
Tony Ballard attends the Boys and Girls Club awards ceremony Thursday afternoon at Springfield Elementary.
Sebastian Estrada receives his awards Thursday night during the Boys and Girls Club's year-end ceremony at Springfield Elementary.
Rising fifth grader Jabari Arnett the end of the school year with The Boys and Girls Club Thursday afternoon at Springfield Elementary.
Jayvon Grant receives his Boy Scout Bobcat patch from Cathleen Simpkins during the Boys and Girls Club year-end ceremony Thursday afternoon at Springfield Elementary.
