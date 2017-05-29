This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ For the seventh straight year, the Indian Land High School Band received the Outstanding Performance Award from the South Carolina Band Directors’ Association.
▪ Law, a one-year-old bloodhound, was the Fort Mill Police Department’s newest addition. Shannon Culp was Law’s handler.
▪ Led by Ann Nash, Fort Mill took first place in the Ladies Springs Cup matches held at the Fort Mill Golf Club. Chester finished second and Lancaster came in third.
▪ Lisa Nunnery was the new drum major of the Fort Mill High School Marching Band. Michael Allen was the assistant drum major. At Indian Land, Carrie Bridges was named drum major.
1977
▪ The Camp Springs Aquatic School announced that Alan Gentry, head swimming coach at the University of South Carolina, and diving coach Gary Wetherhold, would direct the school.
▪ York County Council deferred action on a proposal to install a direct phone line from Fort Mill to the York County Courthouse.
▪ Raymond Griffin and Larry Mackinson were chosen Indian Land High School’s Boys State representatives for 1976-1977.
▪ Recent movies in Rock Hill included “A Star Is Born” at the Ft.-Roc Drive-in, “Smokey and the Bandit” at the Cinema and a double-feature, “Let’s Do It Again” and “Uptown Saturday Night” at the Pix.
1957
▪ Fort Mill’s Second Baptist Church, 115 Massy Street, suffered extensive damage in a somewhat suspicious fire.
▪ Movies at the Center included “Reprisal” with Guy Madison, “Tarzan and the Lost Safari,” “Untamed Youth,” ‘Heaven Knows Mr. Allison” and a double feature, “Rio Grande” and “Song of the South.”
1937
▪ The York County chain gang received two recruits from Fort Mill. One young man was sent up for disorderly conduct and the other for drunk driving.
▪ Fort Mill’s baseball team won its second game of the season by defeating Mt. Holly, N.C. 8-6. The locals were led by the Carrouth brothers, Quintin and Sidney.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
Comments