This Week in Fort Mill History: Do you remember?

1997
▪ With little advance notice to school, fire or police personnel, Harris Street was closed to traffic for repairs on the bridge over Dye Branch.
▪ Suzanne Krause was leading a push to have the lower Main Street buildings, not already on the National Registry of Public Places, including the Center Theatre, to be placed on the list.
▪ Sean Hou, 11, Fort Mill Middle School sixth grader, advanced to the sixth round of the National Spelling Bee before being eliminated.
▪ Doug Kriner and Christina Flansburg were co-valedictorians and Catherine Barr was salutatorian at Fort Mill High School. Julie Blalack was valedictorian and Mikey Cook was salutatorian at Indian Land High School.
1977
▪ Michael Chase was valedictorian and Lorraine Fico was salutatorian at commencement exercises for the 124 graduates of the Class of 1977 at Fort Mill High School.
▪ The Indian Land High School Class of 1977 consisted of 55 graduates. Carol Richardson was valedictorian and Harold McDonald was salutatorian.
▪ Fort Mill’s sewer department waited weeks for a new aerator to arrive so the treatment plant could return to full capacity, but vandals destroyed the aerator shortly after it was installed.
▪ Donald Pittman, star athlete at Fort Mill High School, took home seven trophies from the All-Sports Banquet including Most Valuable Player in football and basketball and the Billy Marett Memorial Trophy.
1957
1937
▪ W. H. Cook gave up his job as head mechanic at J. H. Greene Motor Company in order to open his own garage at the intersection of Spratt Street and River Road.
▪ J. B. Parks earned the distinction of being the first prisoner to escape from the new Fort Mill jail. He was apprehended in Charlotte and returned to Fort Mill.
1917
Compiled by Chip Heemsoth, a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
