Country music capital steals Fort Mill singer’s heart

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 Steven James of Fort Mill chasing his dream in Music City Pause 0:58 York County Animal Shelter to introduce adoption pricing specials 0:25 Fort Mill boy delivered in Chevy truck 1:12 Fort Mill shop keeps watch repair business going 1:50 Fort Mill honors service on Memorial Day 1:13 Flags wave high at Fort Mill interstate overpass 1:39 Boys and Girls Club in Fort Mill celebrates another successful year 1:08 NarroWay Productions opens stage to Fort Mill area home-schooled students 0:42 Fort Mill Scuba store looks to expand 1:21 Gold Hill Elementary custodian wins Courage Award Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fort Mill native Steven James left college to pursue his country music dreams and is now honing his craft in Nashville, Tenn., aka Music City. Courtesy of Steven James

Fort Mill native Steven James left college to pursue his country music dreams and is now honing his craft in Nashville, Tenn., aka Music City. Courtesy of Steven James