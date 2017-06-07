Fort Mill school board approves operating budget for 2017-’18

A new operating budget is in place for the Fort Mill School District for 2017-’18.
School board members voted unanimously at a regular meeting Tuesday night to approve a $116.8 million spending plan, an increase of more than 9 percent from the current year. The base student cost is raised by $85. More than 88 percent of the budget goes to salaries and benefits. Operations and maintenance of facilities take up more than 6 percent.
The local millage rate is increased 9.8 mills, while the debt millage drops one mill. Total local, debt and countywide millage is now 329.2 mills, meaning $1,316.80 in taxes due per every $100,000 in home value, or $1,975.20 per $100,000 of accessed business or rental property value.
New items in the budget include:
▪ Opening of Pleasant Knoll Middle School
▪ 40 new classroom teachers
▪ Six new special education teachers or assistants
▪ Three full-time school psychologists
▪ An assistant principal at Nation Ford High School.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
