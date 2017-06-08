One Indian Land crime likely led to another. Will they lead to their culprits?

Someone stole a van and two motorcycles from an Indian Land subdivision. Authorities have a lead and hope sharp-eyed residents will lead them to the suspects.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find out who stole the items June 1 in the Windsor Trace subdivision. They say two blue and white, 2007 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycles were taken from 4013 and 4022 Ashby Lane between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Witnesses reported thieves loading one of them into a white work van with no tag.
The suspects were described only as black males wearing black clothing and gloves. The van was driven from the scene followed by a white car with tinted windows, possibly a Dodge, according to the sheriff’s office.
That same morning, the owner of Auto Showcase of the Carolinas at 9380 Charlotte Hwy. called. A white 2013 Ford Econoline E-250 van had been stolen at about 4:15 a.m. Investigators believe that van was used to transport the stolen motorcycles. Auto Showcase is less than a mile from the other incident.
“If anyone has seen the van, the car, the motorcycles, or people matching the description of the thieves, please call us,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Citizens may provide information anonymously.”
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME- SC.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
