Fort Mill Breakers make a splash over Clover in league swimming meet

The Tega Cay Breakers easily beat River Hills out of Clover 454-133 to open the 2017 Metrolina Swim League recently.
The Breakers won 52 of 60 events to cruise to the win including all eight relays. Tega Cay had multiple winners in Olivia Corbi, Matas Zilinskas, Skyler Bernesser, Cesar Gavilan, Aubrey Chandler, Joe Orehek, Brady Kam, Jack Blackwell, Ava Corbi, Brighid Biehl, Josie Chandler, and Bella Corbi.
Individuals winning for Tega Cay
Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard individual medley
Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 11-12-50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Skyler Bernesser – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
Cesar Gavilan – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard individual medley
Brady Kam – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard breaststroke
Jack Blackwell – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
Ava Corbi – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard breaststroke
Brighid Biehl – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly
Josie Chandler – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly
Bella Corbi – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly
Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle
Logan Gonzalez – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle
Erin Carlin – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
Zane Zilinskas – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
Ashton Cox – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke
Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard butterfly
Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly
Margaret Margeson – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly
Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly
Alan Gavilan – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly
Individuals winning for River Hills
Gracie Basara – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
John Bancroft – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
Lily Lindgren – girls’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke
James Neely – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke
Kira Hill – girls’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
Brandon Stiff – boys’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke
