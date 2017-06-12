Fort Mill Times

June 12, 2017 11:56 AM

Fort Mill Breakers make a splash over Clover in league swimming meet

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

The Tega Cay Breakers easily beat River Hills out of Clover 454-133 to open the 2017 Metrolina Swim League recently.

The Breakers won 52 of 60 events to cruise to the win including all eight relays. Tega Cay had multiple winners in Olivia Corbi, Matas Zilinskas, Skyler Bernesser, Cesar Gavilan, Aubrey Chandler, Joe Orehek, Brady Kam, Jack Blackwell, Ava Corbi, Brighid Biehl, Josie Chandler, and Bella Corbi.

Individuals winning for Tega Cay

Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard individual medley

Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 11-12-50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Skyler Bernesser – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Cesar Gavilan – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard individual medley

Brady Kam – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard breaststroke

Jack Blackwell – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke

Ava Corbi – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard breaststroke

Brighid Biehl – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly

Josie Chandler – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly

Bella Corbi – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly

Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle

Logan Gonzalez – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle

Erin Carlin – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

Zane Zilinskas – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

Ashton Cox – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke

Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke

Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard butterfly

Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly

Margaret Margeson – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly

Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly

Alan Gavilan – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly

Individuals winning for River Hills

Gracie Basara – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke

John Bancroft – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke

Lily Lindgren – girls’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke

James Neely – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke

Kira Hill – girls’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke

Brandon Stiff – boys’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke

