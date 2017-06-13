This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ After 27 years as a reporter for and editor of the Fort Mill Times, Jerry McGuire announced his retirement, effective July 30.
▪ Jim Boyette, principal of Fort Mill High School, did not pull any punches as to his concern over drugs and violence at the school as he tried to persuade the Fort Mill school board to place a police officer at the school.
▪ Nihkitah (Kitty) Bouler, Fort Mill High School track standout, signed a grant-in-aid to run track at Charleston Southern University.
▪ John Lesslie, Fort Mill veterinarian, was preparing to run the Mayor’s Midnight Run in Anchorage, Alaska.
1977
▪ York County Council finally approved toll free service telephone service from Fort Mill to the York County Courthouse. Fort Mill was the only municipality in the county without toll free service.
▪ Pineville Dinner Theatre premiered the uproarious comedy, “A Dash of Spirits” starring actress and four- time Playboy Playmate, Mamie Van Doren.
▪ Two Fort Mill cadets, James C. Sloan Jr., and Robert Wesley Munday, were promoted to the rank of corporal at Camden Military Academy.
▪ Miss Kay Yarborough, 19, an Indian Land High School graduate and Clemson University student, was chosen as a 1977 Color Girl for the United States Naval Academy’s June Week.
1957
▪ Ivan Chase Jr., was presented the scholarship award for attaining the highest academic average at Fort Mill High School.
▪ Two Fort Mill boys, Billy Bradford and Larry Brown, won trophies at a junior golf tournament during the Myrtle Beach Sun Fun Festival.
1937
▪ A steel fire escape, ordered by the Fort Mill School district six months ago, was placed in position at the Fort Mill Graded School.
▪ The closing exercises of the 1937 graduating class of Fort Mill High School were held. There were 31 graduates, including valedictorian May Lynn Woods and salutatorian Junior Shaw.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
