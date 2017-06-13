Horse arena? Assisted living? New commercial? It all could be coming to York County.

A covered horse arena, senior care facility and new commercial projects are the latest proposals for possible additions to York County.
See what county planners are discussing with property owners:
▪ An assisted living facility is proposed at 530 Sixth Baxter Xing in the Baxter area. Clear Springs owns the property. Two land parcels combine for almost four acres. They sit just east of the Sutton Road intersection.
▪ A covered horse arena is proposed at 749 Lynnwood Farms Drive, just off South Dobys Bridge Road in the Fort Mill area. The almost 20-acre site was purchased in 2006 for $500,000.
▪ County planners met May 11 with landowners at 145 Bonum Road in Lake Wylie, about a potential landscape supply business going there. The nearly 4-acre site was sold April 10 for $610,000. It has a sort of catch all zoning, UD, the county is systematically working to get away from rezonings. The UD zoning does allow for various types of commercial construction.
The property surrounds Copper Premium Pub.
▪ New River Community Church property at 133 Carroll Cove in Lake Wylie could be rezoned for commercial use. County planners and the landowner met May 18 to discuss it. The site is almost 25 acres. The property sits on both sides of Carroll Cove, beside property owned by Good Samaritan United Methodist Church.
▪ A townhome development is proposed at 8670 Regent Parkway in the Fort Mill area. B&C Land Holdings bought the more than 15 acres there in late 2014. The property sits where Regent Parkway comes to Sugar Creek.
▪ Christ Ridge Presbyterian Church is looking to relocate a driveway on the property at 1070 Gold Hill Road.
▪ A proposed tire sales and service business could come to 3004 U.S. 21 in the Fort Mill area. The site is at the intersection of Garrison Farm Road.
▪ Other items include a proposed residential farm and petting zoo south of McConnells Hwy., dog grooming and kennel site at 102 Weatherwood Road, residential area on nine properties east of Cedarvale Road, auto sales site at 510 Anderson Road, storage and truck parking east of Porter Road and addition to New Zion Baptist Church on Williamson Road — all in Rock Hill.
Also, a proposed auto sales site south of N. U.S. 321 in Clover. A rezoning to residential is planned at 424 Daves Road near McConnells, too.
There is a single-family subdivision proposed at 805 Tirzah Road and an auto dealership at 1677 Old York Road, just outside of York.
