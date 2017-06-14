Lake Wylie fireworks are coming. Organizers need donations to make a big bang

It’s that time again. The biggest annual party in Lake Wylie approaches, the hat starts passing.
Lake Wylie is gearing up for July 4. Which means the annual fireworks show atop the lake, launching from Camp Thunderbird. Which means a familiar plea.
“Fireworks fund needs money,” said Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.
A show can run $20,000 to $25,000. Unlike other large shows — Carowinds, Charlotte Knights game — there isn’t a company footing the bill in Lake Wylie. Unlike municipal shows in places like Tega Cay, Lake Wylie doesn’t have its own general fund or recreation tax to cover costs. All funding for the Lake Wylie show comes from community donations.
Camp Thunderbird hosts and helps with fundraising. Organizers send out contribution letters each year. Because donations typically come only the couple of weeks heading into July 4 with a trickling in afterward, enough needs to arrive for the usual $10,000 deposit early the following year, for the next show.
“Deposit has been paid,” Bromfield said. “Need at least $17,000 more to pay for this year and have deposit for next year.”
Anyone wanting to contribute can send a check or money order made out to “Camp Thunderbird Fireworks Fund” at One Thunderbird Land, Lake Wylie SC, 29710.
The show starts at about 9:30 p.m. this year. Onlookers are asked not to park on Buster Boyd Bridge. Viewing options include Buster Boyd Access Area and the lawn or deck portions of T-Bones on the Lake, Rey Azteca, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza, Bagel Boat and Long Cove Marina.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
