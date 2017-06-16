Two Lake Wylie women, three businesses, one spot. Why River Hills Marina is thriving.

It may not be the likeliest place to put a business, but don’t tell the newest tenants who are happy to call River Hills Marina home.
Two women cut ribbon for three new businesses Thursday afternoon. Between them they bring spa services, standardized test prep, self defense instruction and lake decor items. All at a marina tucked inside a gated community, but one with a full business center of about 20 tenants.
“The people are wonderful,” said Jamie James, who recently opened both Bliss by Jamie Lee and Lake Life Boutique. “We have a good community here. So they refer friends in here.”
For certain retail or foot traffic dependent businesses, the River Hills gate could be an issue. But for businesses where people visit by appointment, it isn’t. For her spa services business, the marina site is a great draw with its waterfront scenery.
“It’s very peaceful here,” James said.
Laurie Noble at Noble Training & Learning Center has an open area overlooking Lake Wylie. She and husband Eric will offer everything from CPR and self defense classes to prep for the SAT and ACT.
“We live in Lake Wylie and we love it here, and it’s a growing area,” Noble said.
The marina site, also home to Pier 88 Marina, has been around about four decades. In recent years it received a facelift and the business center now is thriving among River Hills and greater Lake Wylie residents.
“It really is versatile,” said Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce. “A couple of weeks ago this whole place was transformed for a graduation party.”
The Nobles taught classes in Charlotte and Gastonia, but saw the marina site as an area ripe for good business.
“We just wanted to grow our business in this area as well,” Noble said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments