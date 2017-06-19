Take your dog on a date to help Humane Society of York County

We take our dogs with us everywhere else – so why not on a date?
That’s the premise for this Saturday’s upcoming fundraiser, “A Date with a Dog,” an outdoor movie event sponsored by Veterinary Medical Center of Fort Mill to benefit the Humane Society of York County.
The event will be held at Runde Park in Tega Cay and will include food trucks, vendors and the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” that will begin at dusk. Tickets are on sale now at Veterinary Medical Center and at the Humane Society.
The fundraiser is the brainchild of Dr. Julie Reck, who said she wanted to find a way to give back to the community while also including man’s best friend in the fun.
“Pets are almost at an exponential rate becoming more and more a member of the family,” Reck said. “I’ve been a veterinarian for 10 years. Even in that 10 years I have seen it change so dramatically.”
There were a few factors to consider when planning an outdoor event with pets, Reck said, namely the sweltering summer heat. The June temps in South Carolina can pose a health risk to pets – so any event during the day was out, she said.
“Hot temperatures are always a concern,” Reck said.
When brainstorming evening options, an outdoor movie event appealed as a way dog owners could kick back and relax with their canine companions when the sun goes down.
“I think in this digital age now, we are all just seeking that natural holistic connection and a lot of us are finding that – sometimes for the first time in our lives – with (our) connections to (our) pets,” Reck said.
While this event is just for the canines – “I don’t think the kitty cats would enjoy this much,” she said – the feline friends aren’t forgotten. Any attendee who has a cat at home will receive a card for a discounted wellness exam at the Veterinary Center. The Humane Society will have some adoptable pets at the event.
Veterinary Medical Center has hired a professional outdoor movie company to put on the show and is covering overhead costs associated with the event. All proceeds from ticket sales and vendor booth fees will go to the Humane Society.
People and their dogs share an undeniable bond – one that event organizers hope to see nurtured Saturday night.
“One of the things that pets constantly remind me of…is remembering to live in the moment and celebrate that exact moment that you’re in,” Reck said. “With all the demands of modern life, it’s so easy to let that slip away.”
Pre-sale tickets for up to four people are $10, $5 for individuals. Day-of tickets are $20 and $10. Cash or check only, no credit cards. Purchase tickets at Veterinary Medical Center of Fort Mill, 2615 S.C. 160 West, or the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill.
Kelly Lessard: kellyrlessard@gmail.com, @KellyLessardFMT
Want to go?
What: A Date With a Dog Fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of York County
When: Saturday, June 24 from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Movie begins at dusk.
Where: Runde Park 5110 Windward Drive, Tega Cay
