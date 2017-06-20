A Fort Mill school group, a Rock Hill hospital. A $100,000 sponsorship to aid both.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 That's a big check! PMC partners with Fort Mill because 'excellence is the standard.' Pause 3:20 STEM part of the summer fun at Fort Mill Boys and Girls Club 4:03 Ralph Norman makes case for votes in Indian Land 1:59 River Hills Marina welcomes new businesses 0:46 Fort Mill mom explains how car hit her daughter 2:08 People come from all over to learn tennis at Fort Mill recreation complex 1:10 Watch Fort Mill gymnast Jessica Meyer perform her routine in the AAU Southern Regionals 2:41 Watch the Fort Mill School Board debate the Rattlers mascot 1:33 Tega Cay Police Department adds body cams 2:07 Rocket Review 2017 takes off in Fort Mill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Piedmont Medical Center teams up with Fort Mill schools with a $100,000 sponsorship. The money will fund teacher-led projects and scholarships.

