This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Julia Gregory, principal at Fort Mill Middle School, resigned her position and accepted a part-time position in the district.
▪ The Fort Mill School Board decided against hiring a school resource officer for Fort Mill High School with Chairman Anne Suite casting the deciding vote.
▪ Three Fort Mill Police Officers were promoted within the department. Wayne Richardson was promoted to investigator and Rusty Hunter and Ed McGreary were promoted to sergeant.
▪ Scott McGuire of Sutton Road, Fort Mill, was recently initiated into the Alpha Lamda Delta Honor Society at Winthrop University.
1977
▪ Ernie D. Thigpen, 24-year-old Spartanburg native, was named band director for the Fort Mill School District.
▪ Robert Blakeley, president of Toastmasters International, announced the awarding of the “Able Toastmaster” title to Paul B. Ellis, Jr. of Fort Mill.
▪ Recent Rock Hill movies included “The Deep” and “Smokey and the Bandit” at the Cinema, “Bad Georgia Road” at the Pix and a double feature, “Blazing Stewardesses” and “Naughty Stewardesses” at the Ft.-Roc Drive-in.
▪ Members of Girl Scout Troop 219 of Fort Mill, led by Mrs. Janet Jeranck, visited the Juliet Gordon Low National Center in Savannah.
1957
▪ Twenty-Four Fort Mill boys, members of the school safety patrol, were spending the week at Springmaid Beach. Officer Archie Ervin of the Fort Mill Police Department was in charge of the group with help from councilors Billy Fox, Donald Derrick, Johnny Adams and Howard Wimmer.
▪ Rabbi Eli Gottesman, circuit rider for the Jewish faith, spoke to the children of St. John’s Methodist Church Vacation Bible School.
1937
▪ A new brick building was being erected at the intersection of White Street and the Charlotte Highway by L.A. Harris. The building would house a grocery, drug store, café, barber shop and filling station.
▪ The barriers to the new highway between the Town of Fort Mill and the Pleasant Valley intersection with the Charlotte-Lancaster Highway were lowered and the road was put to use.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
Comments