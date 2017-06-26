This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Contract haggling between York County and Tega Cay was costing the Fort Mill School District much needed revenue.
▪ A 1960 Cushman motor scooter, owned by Ken “Kiss” Sloan of Williams Road, Fort Mill, took first place in a national competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
▪ Members of the Fort Mill School Board and Fort mill High School Athletic Booster Club were working to open up lines of communication after a divisive squabble between the two groups.
▪ Founders Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new office at Peachtree Plaza on Highway 160 West.
1977
▪ Benny Shaw Jr. had a five under par total of 283 to take the Men’s Club Championship at the Fort Mill Golf Course.
▪ Susan Price, 19, daughter of Mary C. Price, was crowned Miss Fort Mill at the annual Jaycee sponsored event.
▪ The Rev. George Riser, a native of Saluda, was the new pastor of Philadelphia Methodist Church succeeding the Rev. Elwood Wiggins.
▪ Sloan H. Yarborough, 12, of Unity Street, Fort Mill, was admitted to York General Hospital, Rock Hill, suffering from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
1957
▪ A crowd of people, estimated at several hundred, were on hand for the first public meeting of the Ku Klux Klan to be held in Fort Mill in many years. The gathering was at a defunct roadhouse.
▪ Recent movies at the Center included “The Fastest Gun Alive,” “Tammy and the Bachelor” with Debbie Reynolds, Jack Webb as “The D.I.,” “The Giant Claw” and “Cinderella.”
1937
▪ H. J. Patterson opened a meat market, which was equipped with all the modern fixtures, in the Jones building on Main Street.
▪ C. E. Mize, formerly employed at the Springs Mills, was added to the Fort Mill Police Force.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
