Faster internet is here for 40,000 York County residents. For the rest? Just wait.

Notice that browser loading a little faster? If not, get ready.
Comporium announced Monday it just wrapped up an internet speed boost for about 40,000 customers. Almost twice as many will see faster speeds by the end of the summer or early fall. The move comes without a monthly rate increase and in most cases, the company says, without new equipment for customers.
“Making sure our customers have access to fast broadband speeds is a priority for Comporium,” Matthew Dosch, executive vice president and chief opperating officer, said in a statement. “We’re always exploring ways to improve our speeds and offer customers a better value than our competition.”
The speed upgrades impact Comporium customers with cable modem or fiber-to-the-premise service. There aren’t plans to increase monthly broadband costs this year. Comporium recently lowered its 1Gbps service, Zipstream, from $99.99 to $89.94 per month.
Rock Hill-based Comporium is a private communications company with almost 1,200 employees. Comporium provides data, video, voice, wireless, smart home and other services.
Shaun Barnes, director of external relations for the company, said all areas where Comporium operations should notice a difference.
“These increases do impact all service areas,” Barnes said. “The increases impact our customers with either fiber service or cable modem service in their home regardless of the community in which they live, do business.”
Customers are being notified by email as their speed increases.
“This is just the first group to get their speed increased and should have received notification already,” Barnes said of the first 40,000 customers. “We hope to be able to notify all of our broadband customers and have their speed boosted by late summer or the end of September at the latest.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Want the details?
Here is a look at how much faster speeds will be:
Upgraded cable modem areas
▪ Standard HSI is moving from 60Mbps down/5Mbps up to 75Mbps down/5Mbps up
▪ Ultra HSI is moving from 150Mbps down/10Mbps up to 200Mbps down/10Mbps up
▪ Elite HSI is moving from 300Mbps down/20Mbps up to 400Mbps down/20Mbps up
Fiber-to-the-Premise areas
▪ Standard HSI is moving from 75Mbps down/30Mbps up to 90Mbps down/50Mbps up
▪ Ultra HSI is moving from 200Mbps down/60Mbps up to 300Mbps down/300Mbps up
▪ Elite HSI is moving from 500Mbps down/200Mbps up to 600Mbps down/600Mbps up
▪ Zipstream speeds remain at 1Gbps down/1Gbps up
