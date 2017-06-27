Rockin’ in Fort Mill? For sure. And you might want to pay more attention when walking

More Videos 1:36 A Fort Mill residents is concerned old trees are causing a safety hazard Pause 3:19 York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:19 Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo) 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:45 Harvey: Sen. Graham says Congress should not 'flood the zone with money' 0:49 Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:59 South Pointe coach Strait Herron has high praise for his defense 2:18 S.C. should charge online sales tax, U.S. senator tells York Co. leaders Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fort Mill resident starts 'Fort Mill Rocks' in hopes of spreading 'encouragement and joy' Fort Mill resident Karen Berkebile started 'Fort Mill Rocks,' a group aimed at painting and hiding rocks all across Fort Mill. She and others in the group hope it will help 'spread joy' to those who need it. Fort Mill resident Karen Berkebile started 'Fort Mill Rocks,' a group aimed at painting and hiding rocks all across Fort Mill. She and others in the group hope it will help 'spread joy' to those who need it. Chris Edwards The Herald

