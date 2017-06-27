Clover district OKs $79.9M budget with tax hike for school operations

The Clover School District Board of Trustees on Monday night approved its $79.9M operating budget for the 2017-18 school year.
This is a $2.2 million, or 2.9 percent, increase over last year’s, which includes the operating tax increase, said Bryan Dillon, district spokesperson.
The budget allows for 28 new positions, mostly for staffing needs opening the new Ninth Grade Academy, as well as an increase in utilities spending, the release states.
The budget also accounts for population growth within the district, Dillon said.
The additional positions include:
▪ 22 certified teachers
▪ School resource officer
And also:
▪ Teacher for new Montessori program
▪ Six support positions
The increases in the operating tax rate falls on businesses, owners of second homes, automobiles and other non-owner occupied property. That tax does not fall on owner-occupied homes.
“There will be no increase or change in taxes for debt service, which are paid by both homeowners and businesses,” Dillon said.
Within the operating tax, businesses are assessed at a rate of 6 percent, which includes most retail businesses and the owners of two homes, the release says. Those business would pay an extra $36 for each $100,000 in assessed property value.
Manufacturing businesses, assessed at 10.5 percent, would pay $63 extra for each $100,000 in assessed property value.
Another budget change, the release states, is a decrease in spending for substitute teachers.
Dillon said a new contract with Source4Teachers saves money.
“We don’t anticipate less usage, but the package overall saves money while using the same set of substitute teachers,” he said.
