How to celebrate July 4? Fort Mill, Lake Wylie, Tega Cay have plenty of choices.

Maybe you’re a firework person. Maybe it’s a parade. Maybe a canon firing. Area groups and municipalities have it all covered for July 4. Take a look at some of the options for celebrating Independence Day.
Fort Mill
Each July 4, Fort Mill holds an event at Confederate Park that includes a canon firing. Details weren’t available by press time, but check fortmillsc.gov as the day approaches.
The Baxter Village July 4 Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street in Baxter. The 14th annual parade runs down Market, crossing Sutton Road and continuing up to the Baxter Community Center Green, community center and Colonel Springs Way. The event includes bands, sports mascots, clowns, classic cars and more.
Lake Wylie
The annual fireworks display over Lake Wylie begins about 9:30 p.m. from Camp Thunderbird. Onlookers are asked not to park on Buster Boyd Bridge. Viewing spots include Buster Boyd Access Area and the decks, patios or lawns at T-Bones on the Lake, Rey Azteca, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza, Bagel Boat and Long Cove Marina.
Tega Cay
Tega Cay celebrates its 35th birthday on July 4. Festivities include a patriotic land parade at 9 a.m. down Tega Cay Drive and a variety of events at Windjammer Park from the 11 a.m. canoe joust to the boat parade coming in at 12:30 p.m. and the 1 p.m. Carolina Show Ski Team performance.
The Glennon Center then hosts a Splish-n-Splash event at 3 p.m., the Tega Cay Lions Club fish fry 4:30-7:30 p.m., a ceremony and birthday party with cake following at at about 9:30 p.m., a fireworks show. For golfers, a Red, White & Blue golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m., too.
The city will provide free trolley service between events. Shuttles run from Tega Cay Elementary School, Runde Park and the Glennon Center. Car and golf cart parking won’t be allowed at Windjammer. Pets and BYOB aren’t allowed, either.
For more on the day’s events, visit tegacaysc.org.
Other events
▪ Carowinds has a fireworks show planned for 9:30 p.m. at the park. Also, the park offers free admission July 4 to active, inactive and retired military members with a military ID. For more, visit carowinds.com.
▪ Historic Brattonsville celebrates an 1850s style Independence Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with period music, costumes, interpreters and more. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children, with 3 and younger free. For more, visit chmuseums.org.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
