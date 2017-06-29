A Fort Mill shop is giving him free pizza all summer. He’s nacho ordinary customer.

More Videos 1:09 Crowds gather for 'Dog Gone Good Time' in Fort Mill Pause 1:40 Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing 1:24 Watch: Michael Allen and Ben Tuipulotu relieved to open region play with vs. Clover 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:02 York County DMV worker retires after 33 years 2:39 Highlights: Northwestern wins region opener against Fort Mill 1:00 Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: "He's trying to help" 1:29 As couple's faith is tested, they continue monthlong Rock Hill search for lost dog Buttons 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:19 Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fort Mill middle school student wins pizza creation contest Cody Merrigan took the Toppers Pizza challenge and the Fort Mill middle schooler's new inspired flavor won a prize guaranteed to make him the most popular kid in town this summer. Cody Merrigan took the Toppers Pizza challenge and the Fort Mill middle schooler's new inspired flavor won a prize guaranteed to make him the most popular kid in town this summer. By John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter

Cody Merrigan took the Toppers Pizza challenge and the Fort Mill middle schooler's new inspired flavor won a prize guaranteed to make him the most popular kid in town this summer. By John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter