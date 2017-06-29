Kids learn the origins of Christianity from Fort Mill to ancient Rome

More than 70 children were sent on a trip back in time at Grace Presbyterian Church recently to learn about the origins of Christianity in ancient Rome.
The vacation Bible school program “Rome: Paul and the Underground Church” led children through a journey in Rome just a few years after the death of Jesus where early Christians had to keep their faith a secret or face persecution or even death from the Roman regime. Children entering Kindergarten through fifth grade had a chance to learn about the Apostle Paul during his time of house arrest in Rome and about God’s love for those who believe in him. The program ran June 19-23.
Nearly every room in the church was transformed to look and feel like ancient Rome. The walls were covered with Roman designs and drapes. A marketplace was set up in the sanctuary with more than a half dozen vendors selling everything from togas and food to scribe services and wreath making. Two additional rooms were crafted to look like a cave where early Christians met in secret and Paul’s house where he was held as a prisoner and chained to a Roman guard.
Organizer Kasey Wood said it took 65 volunteers to pull the week together and set the bar really high.
“Our only problem now is, what are we going to do next year?” she said, “How are we going to continue to show children the love that God has for them?”
It took the team many months to create the VBS experience for the children but it’s one that they likely aren’t soon to forget.
Katie Rutland: mkrutland@comporium.net
Comments