It’s another meal milestone in Fort Mill. Just how impressive is a quarter million?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Fort Mill middle school student wins pizza creation contest Pause 1:33 Community Cafe serves quarter millionth meal 2:48 Tega Cay and Chester battle for Little League district title 3:23 Fort Mill and Clover coach pitch all stars face off for district title 1:27 Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols talks Catawba River bridge decision 0:47 Fort Mill mayor talks Catawba River bridge decision 1:11 Springfield Middle School hosts engineering camp 0:45 That's a big check! PMC partners with Fort Mill because 'excellence is the standard.' 3:20 STEM part of the summer fun at Fort Mill Boys and Girls Club 4:03 Ralph Norman makes case for votes in Indian Land Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Community Cafe, with sites in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie, is now up to 250,000 meals served. John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter

The Community Cafe, with sites in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie, is now up to 250,000 meals served. John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter