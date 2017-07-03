This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Three Fort Mill Police Officers and at least one bystander were injured when a block party on Randolph Street got out of hand and a neighbor called police.
▪ Southern Baptists’ decision to boycott Walt Disney Company’s theme parks and TV network shows drew different responses from Fort Mill Baptist parishioners.
▪ Candace Phifer of Fort Mill was recently named Pfieffer University’s Female Athlete of the Year.
1977
▪ Miss Robin Allen, Miss Fort Mill of 1977, was in Greenville representing Fort Mill in the Miss South Carolina Pageant.
▪ Fort Mill and Rock Hill reached an agreement with York County for a garbage transfer station to be built near Rock Hill. The plan would save Fort Mill $9,108 annually in transfer fees.
▪ The Four Seasons Fish House, located near Grey Rock Country Club and the Lake Wylie Dam, was under new management. Senior citizens received a 25 percent discount.
▪ Winners in the Odds and Inns Shop’s drawing for cases of soft drinks included Linda Munsey, Selma Potts and Elaine James.
1957
▪ The Town of Fort Mill reached another milestone as nine years had passed since the last traffic fatality of any kind in the town limits.
▪ Mills Hardware sat atop the standing of the Fort Mill Men’s Softball League with a 16-1 record. Jimmy Chapman led the league with a .629 batting average.
1937
▪ The first cotton bloom of the season found in a Fort Mill community field was brought in by Henry Hammond Jr.
▪ Starnes Garage, Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill, offered easy terms on Goodyear tire, batteries and accessories.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
