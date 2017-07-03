Fort Mill Times

July 03, 2017 1:27 PM

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1997

▪ Three Fort Mill Police Officers and at least one bystander were injured when a block party on Randolph Street got out of hand and a neighbor called police.

▪ Southern Baptists’ decision to boycott Walt Disney Company’s theme parks and TV network shows drew different responses from Fort Mill Baptist parishioners.

▪ Candace Phifer of Fort Mill was recently named Pfieffer University’s Female Athlete of the Year.

1977

▪ Miss Robin Allen, Miss Fort Mill of 1977, was in Greenville representing Fort Mill in the Miss South Carolina Pageant.

▪ Fort Mill and Rock Hill reached an agreement with York County for a garbage transfer station to be built near Rock Hill. The plan would save Fort Mill $9,108 annually in transfer fees.

▪ The Four Seasons Fish House, located near Grey Rock Country Club and the Lake Wylie Dam, was under new management. Senior citizens received a 25 percent discount.

▪ Winners in the Odds and Inns Shop’s drawing for cases of soft drinks included Linda Munsey, Selma Potts and Elaine James.

1957

▪ The Town of Fort Mill reached another milestone as nine years had passed since the last traffic fatality of any kind in the town limits.

▪ Mills Hardware sat atop the standing of the Fort Mill Men’s Softball League with a 16-1 record. Jimmy Chapman led the league with a .629 batting average.

1937

▪ The first cotton bloom of the season found in a Fort Mill community field was brought in by Henry Hammond Jr.

▪ Starnes Garage, Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill, offered easy terms on Goodyear tire, batteries and accessories.

1917

▪ This edition of the Times is missing.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill middle school student wins pizza creation contest

Fort Mill middle school student wins pizza creation contest 1:04

Fort Mill middle school student wins pizza creation contest

Community Cafe serves quarter millionth meal 1:33

Community Cafe serves quarter millionth meal
Tega Cay and Chester battle for Little League district title 2:48

Tega Cay and Chester battle for Little League district title

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos