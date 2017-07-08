Tega Cay dedicates new fire station (PHOTOS)

Tega Cay City Council members Dottie Hersey, David O'Neal, Fire Chief Scott Szymanski, Les Woods, Mayor George Sheppard and Jennifer Stalford cut the ribbon Saturday celebrating the new Fire Station 1 at 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay Mayor George Sheppard and Fire Chief Scott Szymanski cut the cake Saturday celebrating the opening of the new fire station.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk welcomes the crowd at Saturday’s ceremony for the new Fire Station 1 at 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay held ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday for the new Fire Station 1 at 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay Fire Chief Scott Szymanski talks about the new fire station Saturday during the opening celebration.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Noah Fike, 6, talks with Tega Cay firefighter Alfrick Seegars during Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fire Station 1 at 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the opening of the city’s new fire station.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay holds a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Fire Station 1.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay Mayor George Sheppard speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Fire Station 1.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay celebrated the opening of its new fire station on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay’s new Fire Station 1 is at 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay celebrates the opening of new Fire Station 1 on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay celebrated the opening of Fire Station 1 on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay celebrated the opening of Fire Station 1 on Saturday with a ribbon cutting and cake.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay's first mayor, Tony Tarulli, and 10-year fire department veteran Jack Riedel helped celebrate the opening of the city’s new fire station on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Tega Cay residents celebrated the opening of Fire Station 1 on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Bobby Kokoski dons a firefighter helmet during Tega Cay’s celebration Saturday opening the new fire station.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay’s new Fire Station 1 is at 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay celebrated the opening of its new Fire Station 1 on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay opens its new Fire Station 1 lat 1195 Stonecrest Boulevard.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The city of Tega Cay celebrated opening its new Fire Station 1 on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times