Jazz, pointe, tap and family: Dancing knows no age at The Complex in Fort Mill

The possibility that the Anne Springs Close Complex on the Greenway, aka “The Complex,” may close in a few years is difficult for many to accept. Some members are lobbying local elected officials to step in and save the privately-owned recreation center because members say it’s more than a place to exercise — it’s a community. In our series, the Fort Mill Times journeys to the heart of The Complex to tell the stories of everyday moments that turn into lifetime bonds.
It may have been a quiet evening downstairs, but it was a different story at the top of that famous spiral staircase that generations of boys and girls have climbed to the dance studio.
On this particular Tuesday at Anne Springs Close Complex on the Greenway, teacher Bethany Williamson was closing Pointe Technique ballet class with Amber Run’s “I found.” Dancers twirled to the lyrics “I found love where it wasn’t supposed to be” before settling into final stretches and taking off pink pointe shoes.
In addition to the perfect relevé, many said they’ve found a place where they can feel like themselves. Dana Dedrick, 15, has been dancing at The Complex for 12 years.
“The atmosphere is great. I really love the people and how we interact,” she said. “Dancing’s really fun and it lets me express myself and not in a school atmosphere. Because school is really hard and sometimes you just need to de-stress; and I really like that; and I can just be myself and be weird and funky.”
‘Dance, dance and more dance’
The Complex’s dance program is run by Amelia Binford, who also owns Momentum Dance and is Dance Department Chairperson at Northwest School of the Arts in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
“My days consist of dance, dance and more dance,” Binford said.
Case in point, as Binford, with blonde hair tinged with rainbow colors, breezed in to teach Jazz Technique. Binford had driven from Winthrop University after setting up for the program’s upcoming two-night dance recital.
Jazz boasted a funkier feel than Pointe, though some students took both classes. Dancers here grooved to the hip-hop song “Boneless” by Steve Aoki, Chris Lake and Tjuamo; and Binford did the moves right along with them.
Binford is at The Complex four to five times a day, four days a week, and she said she loves every moment.
“I get a huge joy out of watching people learn something new in their art or their dance classes in general. Whether it’s a hard piece of choreography they needed to master, or just proving to themselves that they could even be a dancer is worth all of the long hours, long commutes, and late nights.”
Adults and children, dancing together
Children aren’t the only ones benefiting from Momentum Dance’s classes at the Complex; Adult classes are also available. Youth and adults practice separately, but they sometimes perform together. This year’s recital, held the last weekend in May at Winthrop, included every dancer from ages “’four, to we don't ask!’ I would tell you, but then my mother would be upset with me,” Binfod said.
Denae Price, member services representative at the front desk, has been a jazz and tap student herself for the past 10 years.
“Dance is what drew us to the Complex — for my daughter,” Price said. “I had a friend that invited me to a dance recital. Once I saw the end product I was sold on the program. When my daughter was younger, I would work out or walk the trails while she danced.”
Then Price herself decided to take up dancing, discovering an exercise that worked for her.
“I never danced growing up,” Price said.
Before her first recital, she was nervous to go on stage and turned to her daughter, Lynnsey, for advice.
“I said ‘What do I do when I get up there?’ She said ‘Mom, just smile. Enjoy it like you’re having fun. That’s what it’s about.’”
How does Lynnsey Price, 18, feel about sharing the stage with Mom?
“I remember when she first started to dance and how at home we would practice tap steps that she was having issues with that I had down together,” she said.
“I fondly remember those times and even this year she asked for help. She would randomly break out into her dances to purposely annoy me but afterwards we would have a good laugh.”
But ultimately?
“Having my mom dance with me meant that she understood my passion on a deeper level than a normal parent’s because she was always actively participating!”
Lynnsey Price is college-bound in the fall and the thought of The Complex not being around much longer makes leaving town even more bittersweet.
“As soon as I found out they were thinking of closing the doors, I was heartbroken and I cried,” she said.
“I told my mom that I would protest it. When she told me that it would be torn down because the land is perfect for homes, I was ticked. The Complex is part of Fort Mill. It has been here for 40 years and it holds so much history within its walls. I believe the people who want to tear it down are blind to how much this place means to the community.
“I have danced there for years. I lifeguard there. I'm friends with members, young and old. Age doesn't matter there. Everyone smiles there like you're their family member.”
Dancing without The Complex
If The Complex does close, Binford has a backup plan that will include her program staying in the area. Still, Binford said, “The closing of The Complex, to me, would mean the ending of an era.”
Like others, she invokes the image of community.
“The Complex is a huge part of the community that is a staple that has lasted for many years,” Binford said.
“Whether one is just coming to get their cardio in at the gym, training to be a lifeguard or swim instructor, or learn to dance — all of these activities are happening at one time,” she said. “No one is treated as a stranger and feeling comfortable is a huge part of why it's still open since 1977. Laughter, conversation, and hard work are continually filling the air every day.” Binford.
