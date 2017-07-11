This Week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Fort Mill’s old cannon roared off on schedule at 2 p.m. on July 4. Clyde Short was cannoneer with Billy Barron and Jerry McGuire as honorary cannoneers.
▪ Conrad Sims of Vista Road, Fort Mill, had hitchhiked from his home to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for four years until a Fort Mill family donated a car to him.
▪ Thomas Williamson, 11, and his sister Rebecca, 7, of Summersby Street, Fort Mill, possibly saved a neighbor’s home when they put out a fire at the rear of the house with a water hose.
▪ Louis Kuchinic Jr., was named Tega Cay Lions Club Citizen of the Year.
1977
▪ The rising waters of the Catawba River claimed the life of Eric Sisk, 16, a Fort Mill High School student.
▪ Fort Mill City Council gave first reading to an ordinance requiring residents to replace 55-gallon garbage drums with 35-gallon cans.
▪ Mrs. Betty Porter blasted the Fort Mill Police Department, in no uncertain terms, over lawlessness and vandalism around her business, The Corner Store, at Steele and East Hill Streets.
▪ The Fort Mill swim team remained unbeaten by out swimming River Hills 297-219 and Rock Hill 233-124.
1957
▪ An 11-year-old Fort Mill girl narrowly avoided drowning in the Fort Mill Municipal swimming pool. Joe Pettus of Indian Land found the girl in the pool and Pete Reynolds, Fort Mill football coach and school administrator, administered artificial respiration.
▪ Calvin Price, three-letter Fort Mill High School athlete, pitched a no-hitter for the Rock Hill American Legion Junior baseball team. Price struck out 19 batters.
1937
▪ A gunman, after wrecking his car, shot and killed Lancaster policeman B. Frank Sowell.
▪ Dr. R. H. Settle of Inman relocated to Fort Mill for the practice of medicine and established an office at Rogers Drug Store.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
