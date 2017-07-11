The Indian Land wave of homes continues. Likely, for a while still.

Indian Land’s newest set of homes is hitting the ground. It won’t be the last. It certainly isn’t the first.
When homebuilder Taylor Morrison broke ground Monday on Bent Creek, the 272-home development continued a trend of growth in the Lancaster County panhandle. Bent Creek is the company’s second Indian Land subdivision, following The Retreat at Rayfield that opened in late 2015.
“We have received a tremendous response in Indian Land, and with Bent Creek we’re very excited to add to our presence in this growing and dynamic area,” said Kevin Granelli, Charlotte division president for Taylor Morrison.
Taylor Morrison isn’t alone. In 2015 the county approved Springview at Bailes Ridge, The Preserve at Barber Rock, The Overlook at Barber Rock, Deerfield Creek, Preserve at Tree Tops and Roseglen Townhomes. All panhandle properties. Combining for 1,088 homes and townhomes.
Last year, the area added Ansley Park and Two Capital, another 309 homes and 313 apartments. This year already brought Avondale, with 346 homes and 145 townhomes.
“It’s been busy,” said Alex Moore, county planner.
So far this year, county planners have heard close to a dozen cases involving Indian Land, from a two-acre veterinary site, two-acre mixed use development, five-acre store and 13-acre mini warehouse project to Avondale (up to 511 total residences on 162 acres), Edgewater (284 apartments) and Carrington (82 homes on 37 acres).
Also, a 32-acre and separate 23-acre rezoning to industrial use and an amendment to Crossridge Commercial Park, part of a 411-acre site approved in 2008 for up to 350 homes, 610 apartments, 750,000 square feet of commercial space and a 150-unit hospital or medical living space.
The county planning commission gets three more projects when it meets July 18. Carrington again, a county-initiated rezoning of 55 acres on Henry Harris Road beside Carolina Reserve and a rezoning of the former Reid’s Fine Foods site at 9762 Charlotte Highway.
Like neighboring Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie, where residential growth is the norm, additions to Indian Land are large and often pricy. Bent Creek, on 182 acres on Jim Wilson Road, expects homes to sell in the low $300s. Homes will be two- to six-bedroom from 2,200 to 3,575 square feet.
The first homes should be complete this fall.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
