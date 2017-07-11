Clemson Police take humorous approach to Facebook

If there's anyone in the Upstate worth following on Facebook, it may be the Clemson City Police Department. The department's sassy posts covering everything from drunk driving to Fourth of July safety are garnering quite a bit of attention on the social media site.
The man behind the posts, who wishes to remain anonymous, says there's good reason for his light-hearted take on serious business.
"I feel like it's important to keep it light for several reasons," he says, "but the biggest one is just an old cliché. 'Laughter is the best medicine.' There's a plethora of 'dark and depressing' available online, and we want to connect with our citizens, keep them informed, and not depress them at the same time."
Recent posts to the department's page include memes as well as references to 'Talladega Nights' and 'Beetlejuice' in tales of alleged drunk drivers.
One post even refers to the city jail as the Clemson City B&B, which stands for bars and biscuits, not to be confused with bed and breakfast.
The department has about 7,500 followers on Facebook. Posts with a bit of humor have earned the page hundreds of reactions and shares in the past few weeks.
What do you think about the approach? Should police departments stick to the serious issues of policing a community or is it good to have a little fun on social media?
