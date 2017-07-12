Swimmers from Fort Mill’s Baxter Barracudas finish third at Division II All-Star meet

Despite missing over 40 regular swimmers, the Baxter Barracudas managed to finish third at the Greater Charlotte Swim League Division II All-Star meet.
Baxter was using over 40 alternate swimmers in 68 events at the All-Star meet, held recently at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center. The event was held during the week of the Fourth of July and many swimmers were out of town for vacations and other obligations.
Still, Baxter managed to garner 1,235.5 points, good enough for third place over Weddington Chase, which had 1,215 points. Hunter Oaks won the event with 1,508 points.
Baxter won five of the 20 relay events and had several individual winners. Relay winners included:
Girls’ eight and under 100-yard medley relay – Madison Radcliffe, Hailey Stump, Lila Hadley and Reagan Michael
Boys’ eight and under 100-yard medley relay – Joaquin Hollen, Grant MacDonald, Gabriel Sipe and Noah Hardy
Boys’ 15-18 200-yard medley relay – Ben Fenwick, Davis Rodriguez, Adam Springs and Alex Fenwick
Boys’ eight and under 100-yard freestyle relay – Gabriel Sipe, William Spatola, Joaquin Hollen and Noah Hardy
Boys’ 15-18 200-yard freestyle relay – Adam Springs, Alex Fenwick, Davis Rodriguez and Ben Fenwick
Individual winners for Baxter included:
Ben Fenwick – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Gabriel Sipe – boys’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke and butterfly
Reagan Michael – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle
Noah Hardy – boys’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke
Lila Hadley – girls’ eight and under 25-yard butterfly
