Fort Mill Times

July 12, 2017 3:08 PM

Relays power Springfield to Division III title

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

ROCK HILL

The Springfield Greenwave used a dominating performance in the relay events to win the Greater Charlotte Swim League Division III All-Star meet.

After finishing the season with a perfect record, Springfield tallied 1,487.5 points to win the All-Star meet besting second place finisher Firethorne Country Club by 112.5 points at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.

Springfield won six of the 20 relay events to gather enough points to win the event. The team also had multiple second and third place finishers along the way to supplement the point total on the way to victory.

Relay winners for Springfield were:

Girls’ eight and under 100-yard medley relay – Riley Stephens, Calle Evans, Annie Shall and Elise Hay

Boys’ 11-12 200-yard medley relay – Brady Kuebler, Tommy Spurgeon, Wiley Spinner and Reed Richardson

Boys’ 13-14 200-yard medley relay – Jacob Suhs, Lucas Grigat, Jacob Maragno and Luke Holmes

Boys’ 9-10 100-yard freestyle relay – Alex Eaton, Hill Spinner, Reid Douglass and Gabe Schmitz

Boys’ 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay – Reed Richardson, Tommy Spurgeon, Brady Kuebler and Wiley Spinner

Girls’ 13-14 200-yard freestyle relay – Abigail Kuebler, Heidi Williams, Katie Pou and Riley Cota

Springfield had just one individual race winner in Summer Whyte who won both the girls’ 10 and under 100-yard medley relay and the 25-yard butterfly events.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

